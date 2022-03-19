Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 267 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,147,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Shares of BA opened at $192.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.73. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.