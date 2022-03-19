Eden (EDN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.94 Million

Eden (EDN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Eden has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $87,395.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00035916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00106621 BTC.

About Eden

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.