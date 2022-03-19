eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0049

eBoost (EBST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $489,512.75 and $168.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.33 or 0.00269163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001557 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars.

