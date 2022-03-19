Eagle Ridge Investment Management Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Arista Networks by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 290.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $131.25 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.27.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $5,118,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

