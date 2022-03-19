Eagle Ridge Investment Management Makes New $203,000 Investment in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,331 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FFBC stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.05.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

