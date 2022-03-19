Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $25.56.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.