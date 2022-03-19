E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of E.On from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($12.64) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of EONGY opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. E.On has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

