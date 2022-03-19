E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.50 ($12.64) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.29 ($13.50).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.71 ($11.77) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.37. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.