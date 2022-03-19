Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

DYN opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,690 shares of company stock worth $57,449 over the last three months. 42.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 423,245 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 427,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,121,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after acquiring an additional 85,666 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 72,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

