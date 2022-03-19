Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

DLNG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 105,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

