DXdao (DXD) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, DXdao has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $503.96 or 0.01203082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $24.86 million and $222,178.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.00286217 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003248 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

