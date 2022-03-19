DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DD opened at $76.71 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Bank of America upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.