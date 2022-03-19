Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

DUK stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $105.05. 4,681,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.03. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

