Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Julia S. Janson Sells 4,470 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

