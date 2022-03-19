Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Julia S. Janson Sells 4,470 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:DUK opened at $105.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.
Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.