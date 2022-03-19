Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 172,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

