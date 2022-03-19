Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.90.
Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 172,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
