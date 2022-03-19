Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Dril-Quip from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Dril-Quip from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.71.

DRQ stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

