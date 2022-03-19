DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) PT Lowered to $2.40

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $3.60 to $2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DOYU stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $752.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.