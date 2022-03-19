Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.660-$2.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.