Donald L. Hagan LLC Raises Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 909,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 370,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of UGI by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,152,000 after acquiring an additional 353,756 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UGI by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.26. 10,153,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,726. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

