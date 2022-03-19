Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases 780 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.7% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,198,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,206,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

