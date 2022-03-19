Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $157.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $157.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.82 and its 200-day moving average is $123.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,924,000 after buying an additional 140,133 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

