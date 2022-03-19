Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $242.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $242.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.56.

NYSE DG opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $178.66 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.68.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

