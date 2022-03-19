Dollar General Co. (DG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on April 19th

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Dollar General has raised its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $12.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

NYSE:DG opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

