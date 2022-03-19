Dogecoin Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $15.82 billion and approximately $408.62 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00268140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014526 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000956 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

