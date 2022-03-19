Disciplined Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after buying an additional 192,732 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 140.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAXR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.84. 2,173,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

MAXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

