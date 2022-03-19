Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after acquiring an additional 984,383 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,040,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,659. The stock has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.01.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

