Disciplined Investments LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF makes up 2.5% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.96. 228,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,471. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

