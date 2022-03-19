Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,742,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

