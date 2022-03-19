Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 9,857 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,694,000 after buying an additional 508,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after buying an additional 1,188,879 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after buying an additional 673,392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,248,000 after buying an additional 211,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 178,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,473,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $55.67.

