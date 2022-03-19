Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 844 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $62.79. 7,495,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,800,986. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.55. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.