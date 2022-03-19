Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.16. 1,831,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $247.82 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

