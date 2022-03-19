DFS Furniture’s (DFS) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DFS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.85) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.75) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

DFS opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £575.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 227.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 248.94. DFS Furniture has a twelve month low of GBX 171.37 ($2.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 318.50 ($4.14).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Alison Hutchinson bought 18,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £40,525.92 ($52,699.51).

DFS Furniture Company Profile (Get Rating)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.