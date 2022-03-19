DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Insider Alison Hutchinson Buys 18,762 Shares

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) insider Alison Hutchinson acquired 18,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £40,525.92 ($52,699.51).

LON:DFS opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.89) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £575.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 248.94. DFS Furniture plc has a 52-week low of GBX 171.37 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 318.50 ($4.14).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 13.70 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 6.93%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 325 ($4.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.85) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

