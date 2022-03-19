Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DPW. Barclays set a €77.00 ($84.62) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.54 ($70.92).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €46.35 ($50.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.44. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($33.54) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($45.41).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

