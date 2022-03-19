Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €5.50 ($6.04) price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.20 ($9.01) to €8.30 ($9.12) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.70 ($6.26) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

