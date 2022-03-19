Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €5.50 ($6.04) price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.20 ($9.01) to €8.30 ($9.12) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.70 ($6.26) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.78.
Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About Deutsche Lufthansa (Get Rating)
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
