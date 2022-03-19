Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Target Price to CHF 95

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSREY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swiss Re from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Swiss Re stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

