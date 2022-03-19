Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives GBX 296 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 278 ($3.62).
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.61) to GBX 163 ($2.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.15) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £44,463.24 ($57,819.56).
Deliveroo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
