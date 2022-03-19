Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives GBX 296 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 278 ($3.62).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.61) to GBX 163 ($2.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.15) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £44,463.24 ($57,819.56).

Shares of LON:ROO traded up GBX 5.05 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 129 ($1.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,596,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,186. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 230.91. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.95 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.80 ($5.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

