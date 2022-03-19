DBK Financial Counsel LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 774,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,709,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,334,000 after purchasing an additional 99,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

