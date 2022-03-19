DBK Financial Counsel LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth CMT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,907,000. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,127,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,344,000 after buying an additional 163,933 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 66,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $207.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

