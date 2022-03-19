DBK Financial Counsel LLC Makes New $637,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $259.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $229.41 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.41 and its 200 day moving average is $264.93.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

