DBK Financial Counsel LLC Invests $207,000 in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OBOR opened at $27.55 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $32.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61.

