David T. Doherty Sells 3,678 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $181,288.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SGRY stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

