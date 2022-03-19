David Sangster Sells 12,411 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) COO David Sangster sold 12,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $295,133.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $26.25 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

