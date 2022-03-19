Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DQ. TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

NYSE:DQ opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 195.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.