Daniel M. Sessa Sells 2,000 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lennox International stock opened at $276.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.86 and its 200-day moving average is $298.76. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.92 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

LII has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

