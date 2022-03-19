Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of DNPLY stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. Dai Nippon Printing has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.54.
About Dai Nippon Printing (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dai Nippon Printing (DNPLY)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.