Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.07). Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 56.90%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 120,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cytosorbents by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. 237,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.30.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

