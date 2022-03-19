Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,214 shares of company stock worth $4,378,144. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

CYTK stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,670. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

