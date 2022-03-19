Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTKB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

CTKB stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. Cytek BioSciences has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $113,435.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,168,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,518 and have sold 80,000 shares valued at $1,112,000.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 515,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 31,284.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek BioSciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytek BioSciences (CTKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.