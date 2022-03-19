CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 2,321,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,197. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

CBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 55,795 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

